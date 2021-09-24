Cease hit on arm by comebacker, White Sox top Indians 1-0

AP National Sports

By STEVE HERRICK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chicago starter Dylan Cease left after being struck on the right arm by a comebacker in the sixth inning as the White Sox beat Cleveland 1-0 in Indians ace Shane Bieber’s return. The White Sox said Cease has a right triceps contusion and that X-rays were negative. Bieber retired all nine hitters he faced in his first start for the Indians since June 13. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner missed over three months because of a strained right shoulder. Luis Robert hit a leadoff home run in the fifth for the White Sox, who clinched the AL Central on Thursday despite dealing with key injuries to several players.