Clubs accuse FIFA of legal breach, railroading WCup overhaul

AP National Sports

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — European clubs have joined forces to rebuke FIFA for trying to railroad through plans for biennial World Cups, warning of a destructive impact on world football. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has infuriated the European Club Association, which is accusing the global governing body of being in breach of legal obligations with its rush to radically overhaul the sport and gain more control. FIFA has been pushing internal interviews to media with retired players and former managers as it rushes to sweep up support from national associations for the plan to double the frequency of men’s World Cups from being held every four years to two.