German soccer clubs pushing to ease stadium restrictions

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — German soccer clubs are pushing for more fans to be allowed at Bundesliga games despite discrepancies in their approaches to getting them there. Most clubs are asking for fans to show they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, recovered from COVID-19, or to produce a negative result from a test for the virus taken in the previous 24 hours before they are allowed in to see a game. Other clubs like Borussia Dortmund are just letting in vaccinated or recovered fans with very few exceptions. Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke believes his club’s tougher approach to restrictions means it should be allowed full capacity for matches.