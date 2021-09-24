Koeman gets 2-match ban for complaining after draw at Cádiz

AP National Sports

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — The troubles for Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman keep piling up. Koeman has received a two-match ban for complaining at the end of Barcelona’s 0-0 draw at Cádiz in the Spanish league on Thursday. The result extended Barcelona’s winless streak to three matches and increased the pressure on Koeman. The Dutch coach was sent off deep into stoppage time for complaints directed at the fourth official. Koeman said “in this country they send you off for nothing.” Barcelona is in seventh place in the league with nine points. It hosts winless Levante on Sunday.