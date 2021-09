AP National Sports

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Manu Ginobili is back with the San Antonio Spurs, with the club announcing his hiring as a special advisor to the team’s basketball operations. Ginobili spent the entirety of his 16-year NBA career with the Spurs, helping them win four championships. He was a two-time All-Star, a two-time All-NBA selection and averaged 13.3 points over 1,057 regular-season games from 2002 through 2018.