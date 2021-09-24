Rwanda to be first African host of cycling road world champs

AP National Sports

LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — Rwanda has been picked to host cycling’s 2025 road world championships. It will be the first hosting by an African country for the 98th edition. International Cycling Union president David Lappartient says the capital city Kigali “will provide a magnificent backdrop” for the weeklong championships. It’s the latest sports project for Rwanda and long-time leader Paul Kagame which have faced criticism for repressive policies and human rights abuses. Kagame hosted FIFA president Gianni Infantino this year to open a regional development office for soccer’s world body in Kigali.