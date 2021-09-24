Saints to remain down 3 assistant coaches at New England

AP National Sports

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielson, defensive assistant Brian Young and offensive assistant Dan Roushar will not attend New Orleans’ game at New England on Sunday because of COVID-19 protocols, the club announced. It will be the second straight missed game for the trio since being among nine coaches who tested positive for COVID-19 late last week. While one coach was able to return without missing a game, New Orleans was down eight members of the coaching staff, including five offensive assistants, during a 26-7 loss to Carolina last Sunday.