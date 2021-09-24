Wayne Rooney on the ropes but vows fight as Derby manager

AP National Sports

By KEN MAGUIRE

AP Sports Writer

Wayne Rooney says he’s up for the fight. The Manchester United great’s managerial career has been rocky. He barely avoided relegation with second-division Derby. This preseason, he injured a promising young midfielder with a hard challenge before having to publicly apologize after photos of him at a private party surfaced online. Now Derby has been hit with a 12-point deduction. Rooney says “I’m ready to fight” and that he’s committed to staying. The Rams entered administration — a form of bankruptcy protection — this week triggering an automatic 12-point deduction that leaves them in last place in the Championship with the possibility of further points being taken away.