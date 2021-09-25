After Laver Cup loss, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading home

AP National Sports

BOSTON (AP) — Nick Kyrgios says he doesn’t expect to remain on tour too many more years and probably won’t play Laver Cup again. Kyrgios lost in straight sets to Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets as Team Europe went up 7-1 over Team World on Saturday at the three-day exhibition event. Kyrgios says he does not plan to play four or five more years on tour. He also says the Laver Cup should be the end of his 2021 season. He plans to head home to Australia because his mother is not well. Alexander Zverev defeated John Isner in a match tiebreaker.