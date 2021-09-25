Bachmeier, Boise State defeat Utah State 27-3

AP National Sports

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Hank Bachmeier threw for two touchdowns, Boise State’s defense frustrated Utah State for a 27-3 win. The back-breaker was a 3-yard pass from Bachmeier to Scott Matlock with 5:09 to play. That capped a 15-yard drive after a critical fumble by Utah State quarterback Andrew Peasley. IUtah State, off to its best start since the 1978 team opened 5-0, finally scored on a field goal less than a minute into the fourth quarter. But even then, the Aggies had a first-and-goal on that drive. Boise State answered that with a field goal and followed with the strip sack.