Carter rallies Norfolk State to 28-16 win over Red Flash

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Juwan Carter threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in the second half when Norfolk State rallied for a 28-16 win over Saint Francis of Pennsylvania. Carter gave the Spartans the lead with a 4-yard scramble early in the third quarter. After the Red Flash turned the ball over on downs at their 47, Norfolk State extended its lead with Carter’s 7-yard pass to Justin Smith, the pair’s fourth scoring connection this season. The Red Flash cut the lead to 21-16 with 5:21 left on Justin Sliwoski’s 2-yard pass to Brandan Lisenby but a two-point try failed.