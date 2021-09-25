Fernandes misses late penalty as United loses 1-0 to Villa

AP National Sports

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has missed an injury-time penalty as teammate Cristiano Ronaldo looked on in a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa at Old Trafford. Villa defender Kortney Hause was the hero for the visitors after he flicked a header into the net off a corner in the 88th minute for his team’s first victory over United since 2009. But Hause was then whistled for a handball to set up the dramatic spot kick as United tried to rescue a point at Old Trafford. With Ronaldo standing nearby, Fernandes blasted his attempt over the crossbar. Fernandes had converted a penalty in three consecutive Premier League games against Villa before this one.