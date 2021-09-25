Gardner-Webb heats up late, tops W. Carolina 52-34

AP National Sports

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Bailey Fisher led two crisp, third-quarter touchdown drives and Gardner-Webb added an interception returned for another score, posting 21 unanswered points to gain the upper hand on Western Carolina 52-34. Fisher passed for 261 yards with two touchdowns. Gardner-Webb gained 291 yards on the ground with Narii Gaither carrying 22 times for 151 and two TDs and T.J. Jones gaining 102 with a touchdown. The teams erupted for a combined 42 points in the third quarter. WCU’s Rogan Wells accounted for three touchdowns and 540 yards of offense, passing for a season-high 427 yards and rushing for 113 more. Wells’ 82-yard touchdown run is the longest play from scrimmage for WCU this season.