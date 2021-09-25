Howard, Bair help Dartmouth run over Sacred Heart 41-3

AP National Sports

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Nick Howard and Zack Bair combined for 257 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, Derek Kyler threw for two scores and Dartmouth rolled to a 41-3 win over Sacred Heart. Howard had 154 yards on nine carries with touchdown runs of 53 and 39 yards in the second half. Bair ran for 103 yards on 11 carries with a 47-yard scamper. Kyler found Paxton Scott for 7 yards to open the scoring and his 9-yard hookup with Jonny Barrett made it 20-0. Kyler completed all 10 of his passes for 106 yards.