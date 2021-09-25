Incarnate Word shuts out McNeese in Southland opener, 31-0

AP National Sports

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Cameron Ward passed for 352 yards with two touchdowns as Incarnate Word scored in every quarter and shut out McNeese 31-0 to open Southland Conference play. Incarnate Word took the opening kickoff 75 yards in 12 plays to lead 7-0 when Kevin Brown ran the final 14 yards to score. Ce’Cori Tolds recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and the Cardinals scored a second touchdown four plays later on a Cameron Grimes run from the 1. Late in the game UIW’s Rashon Davis intercepted McNeese’s Cody Ogeron to end a Cowboys threat and Carson Mohr added a 25-yard field goal. Ogeron was 22-for-36 passing for 215 yards.