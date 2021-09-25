Lod, Finlay each score as Minnesota United beats Dynamo 2-0

AP National Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Robin Lod scored the fastest goal in franchise history, Ethan Finlay also had a goal and Minnesota United beat the Houston Dynamo 2-0. Lod slipped behind the defense and put away a one-touch shot — off a pass by Franco Fragapane — to open the scoring just 51 seconds into the game. Adrien Hunou’s goal in the second minute of a 1-0 win over Portland on June 26 had been the fastest goal in Minnesota United history. Finlay scored in the 17th minute to make it 2-0. Tyler Miller had a career-high tying eight saves for Minnesota (10-8-7). Houston (5-11-11) had its three-game unbeaten streak snapped.