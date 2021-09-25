Scott’s running, passing lead Nicholls past North Alabama

AP National Sports

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Lindsey Scott Jr. accounted for three touchdowns and Kevin Johnson returned a fumble for another score _ all in the second half _ as Nicholls rallied to defeat North Alabama 31-14. North Alabama built a 14-3 halftime lead before the Colonels caught fire and scored 28 unanswered points in the second half. Scott’s running and passing were prominent in the comeback. He finished with 172 yards and two touchdowns passing and ran for another 142 yards and a touchdown. The Colonels gained 291 yards on the ground as Julien Gums also surpassed 100 yards, gaining 139 on 19 carries.