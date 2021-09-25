Woo Pig Sooie! No. 16 Hogs end long skid to No. 7 Texas A&M

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — KJ Jefferson threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns as No. 16 Arkansas beat seventh-ranked Texas A&M 20-10. It was the first win in the series for the Razorbacks in their 10 seasons since Texas A&M joined them in Southeastern Conference. The 3-1 Aggies also had their overall 11-game winning streak snapped. Texas A&M hadn’t allowed a passing touchdown this season until Jefferson’s 85-yard score to Treylon Burks that made it 10-0 in the first quarter. Arkansas is 4-0 for the first time since 2003.