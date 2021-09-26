Choi wins at Pebble Beach for 1st PGA Tour Champions victory

AP National Sports

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — K.J. Choi earned his first PGA Tour Champions victory, shooting a closing 4-under 68 Sunday for a two-shot victory over Bernhard Langer and Alex Cejka at Pebble Beach. The 51-year-old Choi reeled off four consecutive birdies from Nos. 5-8 and played the front nine in 5 under. The South Korean had eight pars and a bogey on the back nine for a 13-under 203 total in his first victory since 2011 at The Players Championship. Scott Dunlap finished fourth at 10 under after a final round of 6-under 66. Steven Alker (67) and Paul Stankowski (68) tied for fifth another stroke back.