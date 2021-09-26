‘Exhausted’ OBJ relieved comeback with Browns complete

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. made it all the way back. Cleveland’s star receiver played Sunday for the first time since suffering a knee injury in October and finished with five catches for 77 yards in the Browns’ 26-6 win over the Chicago Bears. Beckham said he wrestled with emotions before the game and was exhausted afterward. Beckham’s teammates were impressed by his performance after such a long layoff. Beckham gives the Browns another offensive playmaker capable of scoring from anywhere on the field.