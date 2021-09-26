Quenton Nelson, A.J. Brown, James White headline injuries

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson, Tennessee Titans Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown and New England Patriots running back James White were among the NFL’s most notable injuries in Week 3. The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers briefly lost four-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski in the second half of a 34-24 to the Los Angeles Rams. Gronkowski returned but Tampa cornerback Jamel Dean didn’t come back after exiting in the first half with a knee injury, the latest blow to a depleted secondary. Nelson was carted off with a right ankle injury early in the second quarter of a 25-16 loss to Tennessee.