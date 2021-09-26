Ravens’ fourth-down conversion gives Tucker shot at record

AP National Sports

By DAVE HOGG

ASSOCIATED PRESS

DETROIT (AP) — A lot had to happen before Justin Tucker even got the chance for his record-breaking 66-yard field goal that gave Baltimore a win over Detroit. There would have been no kick if Lamar Jackson hadn’t hit Sammy Watkins for 36 yards on 4th-and-19. The Lions only rushed three defenders, allowing Jackson plenty of time to let the play develop. Watkins got away from Detroit safety Will Harris to get across midfield and give Tucker a shot. Lions coach Dan Campbell thought rushing three was the correct decision — he needed his defenders to make a play.