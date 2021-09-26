Tucker’s NFL-record FG lifts Ravens to 19-17 win over Lions

AP National Sports

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Justin Tucker set an NFL record with a 66-yard field goal, bouncing it through off the crossbar as time expired to lift the Baltimore Ravens to a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions. The kick topped the 64-yard field goal Matt Prater made for Denver against San Francisco on Dec. 8, 2013. Lamar Jackson threw a 36-yard pass to Sammy Watkins to get the Ravens across midfield with 7 seconds left. Baltimore went into the fourth with a 16-7 lead. Ryan Santoso made a go-ahead, 35-yard field goal with 1:04 left, giving coach Dan Campbell an opportunity to win his first game with the Lions.