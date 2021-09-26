Wentz plays but not as mobile as Tannehill in Colts’ loss

AP National Sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carson Wentz had his ankles taped and stayed in the pocket when he moved around. Scrambling was out of the question. The Colts quarterback says it didn’t feel great when he did that. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill showed the difference a mobile quarterback can make when healthy. He ran five times and matched his career high with 56 yards as Tennessee beat Wentz and the Colts 25-16. Wentz came into this game as the Colts’ second-leading rusher. He was limited by a pair of sprained ankles that made him a game-time decision. Wentz says it was definitely different for him.