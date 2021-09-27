Kim Clijsters loses to Hsieh Su-wei in return to WTA Tour

AP National Sports

CHICAGO (AP) — Kim Clijsters lost in her latest return to the WTA Tour, dropping a three-setter against Hsieh Su-wei in the first round of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic. It was Clijsters’ first match since a first-round loss at the 2020 U.S. Open a little more than a year ago. That was part of a 0-3 record last season after the former No. 1-ranked player made a comeback that was interrupted by knee surgery in October and when she got COVID-19 this January. Clijsters received a wild card for the Chicago tournament. But she was eliminated by Hsieh, who closed out a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 victory in 2 hours, 18 minutes.