Lillard has faith Blazers will be better this season

AP National Sports

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Damian Lillard says he’s got faith the Portland Trail Blazers are headed in the right direction. The Blazers dismissed longtime coach Terry Stotts in the offseason and hired Chauncey Billups to take over. The team also added players including forward Larry Nance Jr., center Cody Zeller and Ben McLemore. The Blazers didn’t end up making making a blockbuster deal that some fans wanted but they have solid depth. Billups says the Blazers took some pressure off Lillard by putting together a deeper roster.