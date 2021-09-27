Troubled Tigers: Clemson sliding from ACC, national picture

AP National Sports

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 25 Clemson is sliding out of the Atlantic Coast Conference and national football title picture after losing twice in September for the first time since 2014. The Tigers fell at North Carolina State 27-21 in double overtime and again had difficulty finding any offensive firepower. Clemson also lost key players on both sides of the ball due to injuries during the setback. Starting defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is out of the season with a torn ACL. Starting tailback Will Shipley will need about a month to recover from a leg injury.