Carolina Hurricanes hope changes lead to another playoff run

AP National Sports

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are hoping offseason changes help them go deeper in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Hurricanes have been to the playoffs for three straight seasons. Carolina was one of the league’s best teams in the regular season last year before losing to reigning Cup champion Tampa Bay in the second round of the playoffs. The Hurricanes have overhauled their goaltender position. They also made additions around their core of top players like center Sebastian Aho, forward Andrei Svechnikov and defenseman Jaccob Slavin. Carolina opens the regular season Oct. 14 at home against the New York Islanders.