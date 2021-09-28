Flyers count on offseason pickups to lead them to playoffs

AP National Sports

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers went from a trendy pick to win the East Division to having to answer for another lost season. The Flyers have not won the championship since taking their first two in 1974 and 1975. The Flyers have not played in the Final since 2010. The Flyers went 12-12-4 at home a year after posting an NHL-best 25-6-4 record at Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers once routinely packed the arena and the orange-and-black faithful could make Philly the best hockey city in the league. The Flyers have now dropped behind the other pro teams in the city when it comes to buzz and fan interest.