Italy to play Argentina in Europe-South America title game

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — European champion Italy will play Copa America winner Argentina next June. The inter-continental match is part of governing bodies UEFA and CONMEBOL building closer ties amid power struggles with FIFA over the future of soccer. UEFA confirmed plans on Tuesday to stage the first of three planned editions of the inter-continental game in June at a venue to be confirmed. Naples has been suggested as a possible venue in the stadium now named for Argentina great Diego Maradona. UEFA and CONMEBOL are defending the traditional four-yearly schedule of their tournaments and the World Cup from FIFA’s push for biennial World Cups.