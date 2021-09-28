UEFA motion to remove Spanish judge from Super League case

AP National Sports

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

UEFA has filed a legal motion to remove the judge from a Spanish court case thwarting the attempt to punish Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus for their involvement in the ill-fated Super League breakaway. The move could eventually lead to disciplinary action restarting against the rebel clubs after it was abandoned on Monday night. UEFA has also filed an appeal with the higher court of appeal in Madrid. The judge is Manuel Ruiz de Lara.