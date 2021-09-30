Andy Reid returns to Philly with Chiefs aiming to stop skid

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Andy Reid returns to Philadelphia with the Kansas City Chiefs owning a losing record for the first time since Week 10 of the 2015 season. Reid won more games than any coach in Eagles history before he was fired following the 2012 season and landed in Kansas City, where he led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl title two years ago and another AFC championship last season. Patrick Mahomes takes the field with a losing record for the first time in his career. The Eagles are also reeling with two straight losses after coach Nick Sirianni had an impressive debut.