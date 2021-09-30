Bears, winless Lions try to bounce back from rough losses

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions hope to bounce back from losses that were gut wrenching for different reasons. The Bears delivered one of the worst offensive performances in NFL history with just 47 yards in falling 26-6 at Cleveland. Detroit rallied late against Baltimore to take the lead, only to lose 19-17 when Justin Tucker made an NFL-record, 66-yard field goal that bounced off the crossbar as time expired. It wasn’t clear who would start at quarterback for Chicago. Justin Fields struggled last week in his first NFL start, with Andy Dalton sidelined because of a bone bruise in his left knee. Fields also hurt his right thumb during the game but was a full participant in practice Wednesday while Dalton was limited.