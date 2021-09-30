Boxing bouts fixed at 2016 Olympics, investigation finds

AP National Sports

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — An investigation has found that boxing bouts at the 2016 Olympics were fixed by “complicit and compliant” referees and judges. Investigator Richard McLaren found International Boxing Association officials selected referees and judges to ensure that bouts could be manipulated in Olympic qualifying and at the Rio de Janeiro Games. None of the referees or judges from 2016 were in their posts for this year’s Olympics in Tokyo after being suspended by AIBA. McLaren’s investigation will now broaden to examine whether there was corruption in AIBA management.