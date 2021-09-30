Browns’ McKinley moved by team support during personal leave

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Takk McKinley won’t forget the moment he came back to the Browns. After missing three weeks of training camp because of a personal issue, McKinley was greeted with applause when he first walked into the defensive linemen’s room. McKinley was touched by the welcome and said the kind of support he received during his time away isn’t normal in the NFL. McKinley is in his first season with Cleveland. The 2017 first-round draft pick by Atlanta said he’s no longer taking things for granted after a few rocky, injury-plagued seasons. The Browns visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.