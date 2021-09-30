Frank Thomas heads group that buys Field of Dreams site

AP National Sports

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Frank Thomas has found his Field of Dreams. The Hall of Famer has headed a venture that bought controlling interest in Go the Distance Baseball’s stake of All-Star Ballpark Heaven and the Field of Dreams Movie Site. The company says This is Heaven LLC, a company of the 53-year-old Thomas and Chicago real estate developer Rick Heidner, bought the interests in Go the Distance Baseball owned by the Denise M. Stillman Trust. Thomas will be chief executive officer and former Chicago White Sox general manager Dan Evans will be chief operating officer.