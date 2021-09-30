Giants sign troubled tackle Isaiah Wilson to practice squad

AP National Sports

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have signed tackle Isaiah Wilson to their practice squad. The move gives the former first-round draft pick another chance to overcome off-the-field issues and make it in the NFL. Wilson was taken 29th overall in last year’s draft by the Tennessee Titans out of Georgia. He missed time with COVID-19 and played three snaps on offense and one on special teams. The Titans traded him and a seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft to Miami on March 9 for a 2021 seventh-round selection. Wilson was waived by the Dolphins 11 days later after showing up late for meetings.