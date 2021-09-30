Gulfstream opens a synthetic course, joining turf and dirt

AP National Sports

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Gulfstream Park’s new racing surface has made its debut. With that, the South Florida track becomes the first in the U.S. to offer races on traditional dirt and turf courses as well as an all-weather synthetic option. The new track surface is called Tapeta. It’s a blend of fine sand and wax-covered rubber fibers designed to simulate the root structure of turf. It’s been proven to handle extreme heat and heavy rain and will give the track’s turf course needed breaks each year.