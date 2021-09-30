No. 24 Demon Deacons look to stay unbeaten, face Cardinals

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

No. 24 Wake Forest meets Louisville on Saturday in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Demon Deacons are 4-0 for the fourth time in six seasons. They’re also the only ACC team to win multiple league games in September. The Cardinals have won two straight meetings with the Demon Deacons. They scored 107 points in those two wins. Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham and Wake Forest receiver A.T. Perry are players to watch in this matchup. Cunningham accounted for four touchdowns in a win against Florida State. Perry is leading the Demon Deacons in receiving totals.