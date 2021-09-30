Packers host Steelers in rare Rodgers-Roethlisberger matchup

AP National Sports

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger haven’t faced off as starting quarterbacks since the Packers defeated the Steelers in the Super Bowl a decade ago. That finally changes Sunday when the Packers host the Steelers in just the third overall matchup between the two potential Hall of Famers. Rodgers didn’t play in either of the Packers’ past two meetings with the Steelers because of separate collarbone injuries. Roethlisberger led the Steelers to victories in both those games. The Steelers are the only NFL team Rodgers hasn’t faced at Lambeau Field as a starting quarterback.