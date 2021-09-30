Qatar to host F1 race for first time in November

AP National Sports

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

Formula One says Qatar will host a grand prix for the first time in November and then for 10 years from 2023. Qatar takes the remaining slot left vacant on this year’s reshuffled calendar. The race will start under floodlights at 6 p.m. local time on Nov. 21 at the Losail International Circuit. As the 20th of 22 races this season it will be followed by the inaugural Saudi Arabian GP in Jeddah on Dec. 5 and the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP on Dec. 12.