Rams host Cards in high-profile clash of NFC West unbeatens

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in a showdown between unbeaten NFC West rivals. Sean McVay has never lost to the Cardinals in eight career meetings as Rams head coach. But the Cardinals are off to an impressive start this season under Kliff Kingsbury and the club is overdue for a breakthrough in this matchup. The Rams have played well on both sides of the ball throughout their unbeaten start with new quarterback Matthew Stafford. Kyler Murray is off to a strong start for the Cardinals as well, leading the NFL’s second-most productive offense.