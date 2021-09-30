Texans coach all too familiar with Bills QB Allen’s ability

AP National Sports

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Houston Texans first-year coach David Culley fully appreciates the threat Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense presents. Culley was the Bills quarterbacks coach during Allen’s rookie season in 2018, which provided him an up-close perspective of the player’s burgeoning potential. It’s a reason why Culley laughed in closing his Zoom call with Buffalo reporters hoping the Bills might take it easy on the Texans when the teams meet Sunday. Allen doesn’t intend to oblige by saying he doesn’t plan on it a week after topping 300 yards passing and throwing four touchdown passes in a 43-21 win over Washington.