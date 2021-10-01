Alabama, Ole Miss defenders don’t want repeat of shootout

AP National Sports

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

Last year’s game with Mississippi held scant resemblance to the traditional Alabama win. The Crimson Tide and Ole Miss combined for 111 points, 1,370 yards and 68 first downs last season. That 63-48 win for Alabama was fun for the offenses, but a bitter memory for the defenses. It left both defenses eager to show they’re improved heading into Saturday’s rematch between the top-ranked Tide and No. 11 Rebels. At least one of the defenses needs to get stops in a game featuring Heisman candidates at quarterback _ Ole Miss’s Matt Corral and Alabama’s Bryce Young.