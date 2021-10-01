Canada November qualifiers at artificial turf Edmonton

AP National Sports

Canada will play its home World Cup qualifiers against Costa Rica and Mexico next month at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, a venue with an artificial surface. Commonwealth Stadium has had FieldTurf since 2010. The Canadian Soccer Association did not respond to an email from The Associated Press asking whether a temporary grass field would be installed. Canada played its first two home qualifiers of the final round at Toronto’s BMO Field and hosts Panama in Toronto on Oct. 13. Canada announced its 27-man roster for October qualifiers, adding Toronto winger Jacob Shaffelburg.