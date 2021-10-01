Chargers’ Allen will see familiar foes on Raiders’ defense

AP National Sports

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen isn’t going to be surprised with any of the defensive schemes the Las Vegas Raiders run on Monday night. That’s because he saw them daily for four years. Allen and Los Angeles’ offense will go against former defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. and linebacker Denzel Perryman when they host their AFC West rivals. Perryman spent six seasons with the Chargers but did not re-sign during free agency. Hayward was released during the offseason after five years, while Bradley was the coordinator under coach Anthony Lynn from 2017 until last year.