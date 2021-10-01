Indians beat Rangers 9-6 to clinch second in A.L. Central

AP National Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Austin Hedges and Bobby Bradley homered, Jose Ramirez drove in three runs and rookie Eli Morgan won his third straight start as the Cleveland Indians beat the Texas Rangers 9-6. The Indians clinched second place in the AL Central and must win their two remaining games to avoid their first losing record since 2012. Hedges homered in the four-run third inning, and Bradley did so in the five-run fourth. Nathaniel Lowe, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Jose Trevino homered for the Rangers.