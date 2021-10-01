Lens beats 10-man Reims to consolidate 2nd place in France

AP National Sports

LENS, France (AP) — Arnaud Kalimuendo has scored twice for Lens to continue its flying start with a 2-0 win over 10-man Reims in the French league. The 19-year-old Kalimuendo broke the deadlock in first half injury time with a penalty conceded by Reims midfielder Hugo Ekitike. Ekitike was also sent off. Kalimuendo grabbed his second goal in the 52nd when he was brilliantly set up by Florian Sotoca. Kalimuendo is in his second loan spell at Lens from Paris Saint-Germain. Lens consolidated second place after losing just one of its nine games so far.