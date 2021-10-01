NFL launches “Crucial Catch” initiative for October

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The NFL is launching its “Crucial Catch” initiative this month, and it is concentrating on getting screened to catch cancer early when it may be easier to treat. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on screening, with some cancer screenings declining by 90%. So the league and the American Cancer Society are allocating resources dedicated to safely restarting cancer screenings in communities with the most need. For many forms of cancer (breast, cervical, colorectal and prostate), the five-year survival rate is above 90% when detected early before it has a chance to spread.