Ravens’ record-setting Tucker embraces the spotlight

AP National Sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — If it wasn’t obvious already, Justin Tucker’s 66-yard field goal to beat Detroit last weekend solidified the Baltimore kicker’s status as a legitimate NFL star. Kickers don’t often reach that level of prominence, but the Ravens have understood for a while just how valuable he is. When Tucker set the NFL record with that 66-yard kick, it felt like his career had been building toward that moment. Tucker has made 90.6% of his field goal attempts in his career, the best mark in NFL history. Last weekend was the second time he has won a game with a field goal of more than 60 yards.